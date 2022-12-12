Beltrami Co. Receives 2022 County Achievement Award for Reset Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Reset program was recently recognized by the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) for their work with exiting inmates.

On December 6, four counties across the state were recognized for their programs by the AMC. The press release states the ‘County Achievement Award’ was presented to counties that “exhibited excellence and innovation” in their areas. Award recipients are nominated by their counties and chosen by a committee of county officials. Beltrami County was reportedly one of four award recipients this year.

The release states Beltrami County was recognized for its work with the Reset program. The program is a “jail recidivism reduction model, created to give exiting inmates tools for success.” Through this model, case management is provided support to help inmates with different steps to find alternatives to incarceration and contribute to the community. The county lists these steps as:

Improve motivational factors;

Identify their goals and needs;

Support access to health care applications and other potential assistance needs;

Provide housing and employment resources; and

Identify services that support success in personal and community life, such as health, mental health, substance use treatment, and any other identified needs. Finding access and support is a priority for the program.

The program has already assisted a reported 70 individuals.

