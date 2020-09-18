Lakeland PBS

Beltrami and Itasca Counties Seeing Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Betsy Melin — Sep. 17 2020

There’s been a recent influx of COVID cases in Beltrami County, with seven new positives being reported by the state today. State reporting typically takes a few days to have full data from individual counties.

Health officials at Sanford Health in Bemidji say that the reason for this influx is because of social mixing over Labor Day weekend. It has led to an increase in positive tests coming out from their hospitals. There are no patients hospitalized at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center at this time.

Also, Itasca County Health and Human Services has reported 256 total COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of seven new cases this week. Itasca County is also giving updates on employee health and safety protocols that establishments can take to slow the spread of the virus. The county is working with the state Emergency Operation Center to host a mass testing event on September 23rd at the Itasca County Fairgrounds.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has more information on COVID-19 safety on their website, including topics on mask wearing and screenings when returning back to work.

Chantelle Calhoun also contributed to this story.

