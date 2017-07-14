Beaver Athletics Names New Director Of Annual Giving

Bemidji State University alumnus Jake Sobieck has joined BSU Alumni & Foundation as director of annual giving for Beaver Athletics.

Sobieck will oversee all annual giving activities for Beaver Athletics, coordinate the foundation’s Beaver Pride club and serve as a liaison to the B-Club — a sport-specific alumni program for former Beaver student-athletes. He will also coordinate athletics fundraising events such as the bi-annual Green and White Dinner and Auction.

“What stands out about Jake are his outgoing and enthusiastic personality and his passion for BSU and BSU’s athletic programs,” said Marla Patrias, executive director of BSU Alumni & Foundation. “Increased athletic scholarship support is critical to the success of each of our athletic programs, and Jake will be able to continue and grow our engagement and fundraising efforts. We’re excited to have him join our team.”

Prior to joining the foundation, Sobieck spent nearly two years as intramural coordinator at Bemidji State, where he managed a staff of 15-20 employees. He also worked as a public relations and marketing assistant for BSU’s Gillett Wellness Center.

Sobieck earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Bemidji State. He has a bachelor of arts in psychology with a coaching certificate and a master of arts in teaching.

“I am beyond excited,” Sobieck said. “This position is an opportunity for me to give back to BSU as I build deeper relationships within the community and help our athletics programs build a better future for our students.”

Sobieck began on June 15. He succeeds Adrian Dunn, who held the position since 2015. In May, Dunn was promoted to gift officer with BSU Alumni & Foundation.