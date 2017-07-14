DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Beaver Athletics Names New Director Of Annual Giving

Josh Peterson
Jul. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

Bemidji State University: Jake Sobieck

Bemidji State University alumnus Jake Sobieck has joined BSU Alumni & Foundation as director of annual giving for Beaver Athletics.

Sobieck will oversee all annual giving activities for Beaver Athletics, coordinate the foundation’s Beaver Pride club and serve as a liaison to the B-Club — a sport-specific alumni program for former Beaver student-athletes. He will also coordinate athletics fundraising events such as the bi-annual Green and White Dinner and Auction.

“What stands out about Jake are his outgoing and enthusiastic personality and his passion for BSU and BSU’s athletic programs,” said Marla Patrias, executive director of BSU Alumni & Foundation. “Increased athletic scholarship support is critical to the success of each of our athletic programs, and Jake will be able to continue and grow our engagement and fundraising efforts. We’re excited to have him join our team.”

Prior to joining the foundation, Sobieck spent nearly two years as intramural coordinator at Bemidji State, where he managed a staff of 15-20 employees. He also worked as a public relations and marketing assistant for BSU’s Gillett Wellness Center.

Sobieck earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Bemidji State. He has a bachelor of arts in psychology with a coaching certificate and a master of arts in teaching.

“I am beyond excited,” Sobieck said. “This position is an opportunity for me to give back to BSU as I build deeper relationships within the community and help our athletics programs build a better future for our students.”

Sobieck began on June 15. He succeeds Adrian Dunn, who held the position since 2015. In May, Dunn was promoted to gift officer with BSU Alumni & Foundation.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Two Spirit Identities Find Representation At BSU

Bemidji Area Schools Announces BMS Asst. Principal Position Hire

BSU Tuition To Increase After Statewide Budget Cuts

Bemidji State University To Improve Nursing Workforce Diversity Through Grant

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Latest Story

Dayton Picks Seasoned Official For Stadium Oversight Board

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton has named a new chairman to lead the embattled board overseeing the new Minnesota Vikings stadium. The
Posted on Jul. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Dayton Picks Seasoned Official For Stadium Oversight Board

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

The Minnesota State Fair announces Amateur Talent Contest

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

Clearwater County Man Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct And Child Pornography Possession

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

TrekNorth Charter School Selects New Director

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

Bemidji School District Facing Shortage Of Bus Drivers

Posted on Jul. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.