BCA Investigates Suicide Attempt at Beltrami County Jail

Justin OthoudtDec. 8 2022

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an attempted suicide of a male inmate at Beltrami County Jail.

According to a press release from the BCA, on December 7th, at approximately 11:30 a.m. jail personal located the man unresponsive in his cell.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Officers and medical staff rendered aid and the inmate was transported by ambulance to Bemidji’s Sanford Center Emergency Department. Afterwards, the inmate was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo and was placed on life support.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office asked the BCA to perform an investigation of this incident.

By — Justin Othoudt

