Baxter Woman Missing

Mary BalstadMay. 18 2022

A Baxter woman is currently missing.

The Baxter Police Department released a statement saying 53-year old Jessie Eue is currently missing. Eue’s family reported her missing on the morning of May 18th.

According to the press release, Eue was last seen on May 17th at 8:30 p.m. in her residence. It is suspected that Eue may have left her home on foot. She was possibly wearing a black jacket, black leggings or walking pants, and tennis shoes.

Jessie Eue
Credit: Baxter Police Department

Currently there is no known direction of travel or suspected destinations.

The Baxter Police Department are requesting people to assist in searching for Eue. If anyone has seen or known the whereabouts of Eue, contact 911 or the Baxter Police Department at (218) 454-5090.

By — Mary Balstad

