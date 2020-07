Click to print (Opens in new window)

Chris Dens, a Baxter dentist and a member of the Brainerd Ski Loons, has beaten a world record for stilt skiing after learning of the water sport from watching a video on YouTube. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.

Dens has submitted an application to the Guinness World Records to be officially recognized.

