Baxter Police Release New Updates on Missing Baxter Woman

Ryan BowlerMay. 20 2022

A 53-year-old Baxter woman has gone missing, and the Baxter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Jessie Eue was reported missing by her family Wednesday morning. She was last seen at her home around 8:30 Tuesday night. Law enforcement believes she walked away from her residence just off Golf Course Dr. where she  resides with her mother.

Law enforcement suspects no foul play and continues to work with family and friends in locating Eue.

Authorities think Eue may have left on foot and was possibly wearing a black jacket, black leggings or walking pants, and tennis shoes. It’s not known what direction she was traveling or where she was headed to.

An extensive search of the area around the residence has been conducted by the Baxter Police  Department with the assistance of the Crow Wing County Drone Team, MN DNR and volunteers from  the K9 Search and Rescue group-Central Lakes Search and Rescue.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Jessie Eue, you’re asked to call 911 or the Baxter Police Department at 218-454-5090.

By — Ryan Bowler

