Baxter Holiday Employees Jump Into Action After Fire Breaks Out

A couple of Holiday Station employees in Baxter are being credited for preventing the spread of a gas pump fire.

According to the Baxter Police Department, a person called law enforcement shortly after 2 PM to report that someone had hit a gas pump and it was on fire.

The department says that the 55-year-old female driver from Baxter had hit the station due to a driving error.

Upon arrival to the Dellwood Drive Holiday location, first responders found that employees had hit the emergency shut off switch, which prevented the incident from growing.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the Brainerd Fire Department. As a result, crews were able to contain the blaze to one pump on the east side of the store.

No one was injured, but the damages are estimated to cost the store $20,000 to $30,000 to repair.

The Baxter Police Department says that they do not believe the driver was on her cellphone and no drugs or alcohol were in her system at the time. The woman does not face criminal charges for the incident.

Baxter Police and the Minnesota State Patrol also assisted at the scene.