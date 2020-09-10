Baxter Elementary Welcoming Students Back in New State-of-the-Art Facility

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Baxter Elementary’s new two-story state-of-the-art building has been in the works for a little over two years, and Tuesday, September 8th was the first day students were welcomed back to class.

“Baxter Under Construction” is the new theme for this year, as educators are working to build routines such as mask wearing, social distancing, and keeping students within the same classrooms to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As teachers and staff continue to unpack and get settled in, Principal Tammy Stellmach says it’s been hard work relocating, but it’s important that everyone have a positive attitude to get the learning space ready for students.

Baxter Elementary is practicing a hybrid model that includes a shorter day, with smaller groups of students in each class. Distance learning is also being provided for families who have chosen to keep their students home during the ongoing pandemic.

