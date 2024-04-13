Band Shell in International Falls Destroyed in Fire

The historic band shell in International Falls was destroyed following a fire last weekend.

The International Falls Fire Department responded to the structure located in Smokey Bear Park at around 1 p.m. last Sunday. Heavy smoke was showing out of many areas of the building when they arrived.

The structure became fully engulfed and proved difficult to extinguish due to its makeup, which included wood framed with stucco covering the outside walls and rubber flat roofs.

Fire officials say the fire is suspicious, and an investigation into exactly how it was started is ongoing.