Bagley Man Seriously Injured After Hitting Deer With Motorcycle

A Bagley was sent to the hospital with serious injuries this morning, after hitting a deer with his motorcycle. It happened early this morning, just after midnight on highway 92, 1.5 miles west of Gully.

Minnesota State Patrol reports the 2005 Honda Motorcycle was traveling east on highway 92. A deer was standing in the lane and the driver laid the bike down to avoid hitting the deer. The motorcycle hit the deer. The driver came to rest on the shoulder of the road, while the deer and the motorcycle came to rest in the eastbound lane.

53 year-old Thomas Harold Acree of Bagley was taken to Grand Forks Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Acree was reportedly not wearing a helmet. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Agencies who assisted at the scene include Polk County fire and rescue and Clearwater County Deputies.