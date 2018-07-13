Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bagley Man Seriously Injured After Hitting Deer With Motorcycle

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 13 2018
Leave a Comment

A Bagley was sent to the hospital with serious injuries this morning, after hitting a deer with his motorcycle. It happened early this morning, just after midnight on highway 92, 1.5 miles west of Gully.

Minnesota State Patrol reports the 2005 Honda Motorcycle was traveling east on highway 92. A deer was standing in the lane and the driver laid the bike down to avoid hitting the deer. The motorcycle hit the deer. The driver came to rest on the shoulder of the road, while the deer and the motorcycle came to rest in the eastbound lane.

53 year-old Thomas Harold Acree of Bagley was taken to Grand Forks Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Acree was reportedly not wearing a helmet. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Agencies who assisted at the scene include Polk County fire and rescue and Clearwater County Deputies.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

One Person Dead After Motorcycle Crash In Bemidji

In Focus: Bagley Jewelry Making Class Inspires Creativity With Metal

Little Falls Man Sent To Hospital After Sending Police On A Chase

Feed My Starving Children Brings More Than 600 Volunteers To Bagley

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dianna Jenkins said

Thank you for keeping Minnesotan's interested and up to date regading the August... Read More

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Latest Story

Deadline To Pre-Register For Minnesota Primary Is July 24

From now until Tuesday, July 24, eligible voters can pre-register to vote for the Minnesota primary election which will occur on Tuesday, August
Posted on Jul. 13 2018

Latest Stories

Deadline To Pre-Register For Minnesota Primary Is July 24

Posted on Jul. 13 2018

Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Hosts Music In The Park

Posted on Jul. 13 2018

Tornadoes Touch Down In Beltrami County

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Bemidji Waste Transfer Station Starts $5 Million Renovation Project

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Revive Minnesota Brings Churches Together Under One Tent

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.