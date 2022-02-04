Lakeland PBS

Bagley City Council Appoints Interim Police Chief

Lakeland News — Feb. 3 2022

The Bagley City Council has appointed Ryan Schipper as interim police chief for the city.

Schipper will fill the position until the council hires a new police chief. Schipper had been serving as a patrol officer with the Bagley Police Department.

In December, the council terminated former police chief Renee Benson from her position with the city after a complaint was made against Benson, and the city investigated the complaint.

By — Lakeland News

