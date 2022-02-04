Bagley City Council Appoints Interim Police Chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bagley City Council has appointed Ryan Schipper as interim police chief for the city.

Schipper will fill the position until the council hires a new police chief. Schipper had been serving as a patrol officer with the Bagley Police Department.

In December, the council terminated former police chief Renee Benson from her position with the city after a complaint was made against Benson, and the city investigated the complaint.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today