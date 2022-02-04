Bagley City Council Appoints Interim Police Chief
The Bagley City Council has appointed Ryan Schipper as interim police chief for the city.
Schipper will fill the position until the council hires a new police chief. Schipper had been serving as a patrol officer with the Bagley Police Department.
In December, the council terminated former police chief Renee Benson from her position with the city after a complaint was made against Benson, and the city investigated the complaint.
