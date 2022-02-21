Lakeland PBS

Backus Residents Arrested on Drug Charges Following Search of Home

Mary BalstadFeb. 21 2022

Two Backus residents have been arrested on drug charges after investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a home in Backus last Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says several items of drug activity, paraphernalia, drug sales, and ammunition were located and seized from inside the home, including approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 21 dosage units of clonazepam.

Located and arrested at the residence were Deb Maus, 69, and Jason Dailey, 32, both of Backus. Formal charges relating to controlled substance possession are pending.

By — Mary Balstad

