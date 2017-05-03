Autopsy Reveals Man Shot By Law Enforcement In Polk County

An autopsy determined that a man was shot by law enforcement and didn’t commit suicide like initially reported.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) news last month stated the manner of death for Clarence Duane Huderle of Warren, Minnesota, was undetermined pending further investigation by the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The BCA has referred the findings of its investigation into a March 20, 2017, officer involved shooting in Polk County to the Polk County Attorney’s Office for review.

Generally speaking, a medical examiner categorizes the manner of death as accidental, natural, suicide or homicide (at someone else’s hand).