Authorities Seeking Public’s Help in Bemidji Homicide Investigation

Lakeland News — Sep. 27 2021

The investigation into the shooting death of a man just north of Bemidji is ongoing, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspects in the case.

The man died on September 5 after calling the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office to report he had been shot at a home in Turtle River Township on Chokecherry Drive, about 10 miles northeast of Bemidji.

The victim has now been identified as 29-year-old Warren Beaulieu of Bemidji. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death as homicide.

Right after the shooting, law enforcement said in a press release that this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue to investigate this incident and are seeking the public’s assistance with any information related to the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave a tip by calling Crime Stoppers of MN at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going to the Crime Stopper’s website. You can also qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers.

