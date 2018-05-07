Lakeland PBS
Authorities Investigate A School Bus Crash Near Lengby

Josh Peterson
May. 7 2018
Authorities are on the scene investigating a school bus crash on U.S. Highway 2, in Columbia Township near Lengby.

The crash was reported to authorities at approximately 8:18 A.M

Through a tweet, the Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Office, Sgt. Jesse Grabow says the extent of injuries has not yet been determined.

We will continue to monitor the situation and bring you updates as they become available.

 

