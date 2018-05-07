Authorities Investigate A School Bus Crash Near Lengby
Authorities are on the scene investigating a school bus crash on U.S. Highway 2, in Columbia Township near Lengby.
The crash was reported to authorities at approximately 8:18 A.M
Through a tweet, the Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Office, Sgt. Jesse Grabow says the extent of injuries has not yet been determined.
We will continue to monitor the situation and bring you updates as they become available.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More
Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More
I’m sorry but I think this is a Sad day! There are plenty of girl activities... Read More
Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More