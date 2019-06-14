Authorities Identify Victims Of Crash In Mahnomen County

Authorities have identified the victims involved in a fatal crash in Mahnomen County Wednesday that left one woman dead. The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman killed in the crash as 23-year-old Alexis Clark of Fertile.

The other victims who were injured were identified as 81-year-old Thelma Vanvalkenburgh of Naytahwaush; 27-year-old Chris Kier of Naytahwaush; 56-year-old Holly Alger of Mahnomen; and three children aged 5 years, 2 years and 10 months.

According to the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 250th St. east of County Road 3. The road is gravel and the two cars met head-on at the crest of the hill.

A total of seven people, four adults and three children, were involved in the crash. Six of the people were flown to Fargo via life flight while one was taken via ambulance.