Authorities Asking Public Not to Drink and Drive Over 4th of July Weekend
The 4th of July weekend is a celebration of fun with family and friends across the country, but all too often, this weekend’s festivities become one of the deadliest on the nation’s roads.
According to a study done by the federal government’s Traffic Safety Marketing website, in 2018, 40% of motor vehicle crashes nationwide during the 4th were due to alcohol impairment. The United States Department of Transportation also found that from 2014 through 2018, there were 812 fatalities due to drunk driving on Independence Day.
Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard also wanted to mention that with heavy boat traffic expected on lakes throughout the region, the same driving precautions apply to boaters.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.