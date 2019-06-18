Lakeland PBS
ATV Crash Injures Woman In Rural Backus

Jun. 18 2019

A woman was injured in an ATV crash in rural Backus on Sunday, June 16.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, at around 2:06 p.m. Sunday he received a report of an ATV crash in the Foothills State Forest near the Spider Lake Recreation Area in Ansel Township.

Deputies and EMS personnel arrived at the scene and learned that 58-year-old Mary Hedstrom of Alexandria was operating a 2004 Sportsman 600 ATV when she attempted to negotiate a sharp turn and lost control, leaving the trail and rolling down an embankment.

Hedstrom was transported to a hospital in Brainerd with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

