Lakeland PBS

Attorney Calls On Pope To Remove Crookston Diocese Bishop During Press Conference

Lakeland News — Nov. 6 2019

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Latest Stories

Don Dravis, Legendary Former Staples-Motley Wrestling Head Coach, Dies At 82

Posted on Nov. 6 2019

BSU Volleyball Falls Against Minnesota Duluth

Posted on Nov. 6 2019

Minnesota State Republicans Hold Series of Listening Sessions On Prescription Drugs

Posted on Nov. 6 2019

Win-E-Mac Football Expecting Physical Showdown at State

Posted on Nov. 6 2019

Sen. Justin Eichorn Announces He's Running For Re-Election

Posted on Nov. 6 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.