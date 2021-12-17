As Omicron Cases Rise, Health Officials Battle Against Misinformation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is the most transmissible COVID virus that we have had to deal with thus far.

U.S. health authorities continue to urge Americans to get COVID-19 boosters and say at this point the boosters are the best defense against the rising cases of omicron variant. Officials say one of the biggest contributing factors to vaccine hesitancy is vaccine misinformation.

“It is unfortunate that there is a considerable degree of misinformation and information that is propagated by the social media.” said Dr. Fauci. “And the only way we can think of, of countering misinformation and disinformation, is by literally flooding the system with correct information.”

