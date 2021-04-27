Arrest Made in Backus After Drug Investigation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A man has been arrested after investigators conducted a search warrant in Backus.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on April 26 investigators and deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence in Backus related to the sale and use of methamphetamine.

Investigators located and arrested 56-year old William Shields of Backus.

According to the release, a search of the residence was conducted, and approximately 62 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located and seized along with other drug paraphernalia and US currency.

The investigation is ongoing and formal charges are pending.

