Armed Man Fatally Shot By Deputy, Another Man Found Dead in Backus Home

BACKUS, Minn. (AP) — Cass County sheriff’s officials say an armed man was fatally shot by a deputy before another man was found dead in a nearby home.

Sheriff Tom Burch said dispatchers received a report of an intruder at a residence in Backus about 1:30 p.m. Sunday and were told that a shot had been fired. Authorities say responding deputies encountered an armed man in the street.

Burch says the man approached deputies with his gun and was fatally shot by a deputy. An adult male was found dead inside the residence from which the call was made. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Cass County with the investigation.

