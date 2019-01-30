Lakeland PBS
Area Schools Extend Closures Into Thursday

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 30 2019
Area schools have announced they will be closing Thursday, January 31 due to extreme cold temperatures.

Bemidji Public Schools announced on their website that they will close Thursday. St. Philips Catholic School will also be closed.

Brainerd Public Schools will have a two-hour late start but officials say they will continue to monitor the weather and transportation systems closely. Park Rapids, and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley will also be starting 2 hours late.

Other schools in the area that will be closed Thursday, January 31 are Cass Lake-Bena and Grand Rapids.

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College will be open the full day tomorrow.

