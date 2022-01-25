Lakeland PBS

Annual March for Life Held in Bemidji This Past Saturday

Lakeland News — Jan. 24 2022

More than 150 people participated in the annual Bemidji March for Life this past Saturday.

The event, along with the Washington, D.C. March for Life, has been held since 1974 to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s January 22, 1973 decision on Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Bemidji event started at the Beltrami County Courthouse, and following an invocation from Rev. Gregg Claypool, people marched from the courthouse to St. Philip’s Church. The event concluded with lunch at at the church, where participants heard testimony from Fr. Michael Arey, who said he would not be alive today if his mother had not made the decision to give him life and put him up for adoption rather than abort him.

Brainerd area residents also held a March for Life on Saturday to mark the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

By — Lakeland News

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.