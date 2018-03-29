Annual Downtown Golf Spring Open to Benefit Brainerd Restoration

You can grab your putter on April 7 and participate in the 12th annual Downtown Golf Spring Open. There is a $5 green fee to participate in the event which allows you to play a hole of mini-golf at 13 different downtown bars or restaurants.

The tournament begins at 11 am and golfers can play the holes in any order. The tournament wraps up at 6 pm at the American Legion where the final party will be held.

Awards will be given out to 12th, 102nd, and 112th place along with an award for best costume. You must be at least 21 years old to play in the event. Putters will also be provided at each establishment.

All proceeds benefit Brainerd Restoration which aids in the revitalization and redevelopment of historic downtown Brainerd and the surrounding community