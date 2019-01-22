Annual Bemidji March For Life Brings Out Crowd

For at least twenty years, supporters have met up in Bemidji to participate in the annual Bemidji March For Life.

The March For Life is always held around the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion back in 1973. The march starts at the Beltrami County Courthouse, then goes down Bemidji Ave. and finishes at Saint Philip’s Catholic Church. The march’s mission is to advocate for an end to all abortions.

Angel Krigbaum, a former organizer of the Bemidji March For Life, says, “We’d like people to think about this very carefully and to realize and to know that there is help for women who are pregnant besides aborting or taking the life of a child. The thing to remember that is in abortion there’s always a death. It’s either the death of the mother for a serious reason or the death of the child.”

The march ends with a lunch and small program at Saint Philip’s Church.