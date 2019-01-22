Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Annual Bemidji March For Life Brings Out Crowd

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 22 2019
Leave a Comment

For at least twenty years, supporters have met up in Bemidji to participate in the annual Bemidji March For Life.

The March For Life is always held around the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion back in 1973. The march starts at the Beltrami County Courthouse, then goes down Bemidji Ave. and finishes at Saint Philip’s Catholic Church. The march’s mission is to advocate for an end to all abortions.

Angel Krigbaum, a former organizer of the Bemidji March For Life, says, “We’d like people to think about this very carefully and to realize and to know that there is help for women who are pregnant besides aborting or taking the life of a child. The thing to remember that is in abortion there’s always a death. It’s either the death of the mother for a serious reason or the death of the child.”

The march ends with a lunch and small program at Saint Philip’s Church.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Dozens Brave Cold For 3rd Annual Bemidji Women’s March

Updated: Class A Auto Body In Bemidji Severely Damaged In Saturday Fire

American Indian Leaders, Students Participate in Indigenous Peoples Movement March

In Focus: Native Voices Health Exhibit Visits BSU Library

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Dozens Brave Cold For 3rd Annual Bemidji Women’s March

Dozens of people braved the cold this weekend to take in the Bemidji Women’s March. Organizers of the Bemidji Women’s March say the movement
Posted on Jan. 22 2019

Latest Stories

Dozens Brave Cold For 3rd Annual Bemidji Women's March

Posted on Jan. 22 2019

Brainerd International Raceway Is Going Full Speed Ahead In 2019

Posted on Jan. 21 2019

InBusiness: StoneBridge Beef Is One Of The Largest Producers Of Grass-Fed Beef In Minnesota

Posted on Jan. 21 2019

Brainerd Man Dies In New Mexico Avalanche

Posted on Jan. 21 2019

Near-Record 168 Teachers Are Candidates For Minnesota Teacher Of The Year

Posted on Jan. 21 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.