This week marks the 46th anniversary of when the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior from a winter storm.

At Split Rock Lighthouse, northeast of Two Harbors, a crowd gathered to reflect on the anniversary and to recognize the 29 sailors who died that day.

