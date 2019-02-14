Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Anglers Can Keep Some Mille Lacs Walleye This Year

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 14 2019
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says anglers will be able to keep some walleye during the open-water season on Mille Lacs Lake this year.

The DNR announced the decision Thursday. The decision follows several seasons of catch-and-release fishing on the premier walleye lake in central Minnesota.

Regulators say state anglers stayed well under Mille Lacs’ safe-harvest allocation for walleyes last year. With the walleye population improving, the DNR will allow some walleye harvest when the season opens May 11.

Walleye regulations for the upcoming season on Mille Lacs will be announced in mid-March.

The state and Ojibwe bands with fishing rights on Mille Lacs recently agreed on a safe harvest level of 150,000 pounds of walleye. That provides a state allocation of 87,800 pounds.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lake Of The Woods And Rainy River Fishing Regulations To Change In March

Faith Leaders And Lawmakers Press Walz About Line 3 Pipeline

MnDOT Urges Drivers To Be Careful Around Snowplows

Minnesotans Urged To Use Caution With Natural Gas And Fuel Issues During Extreme Cold

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

Latest Story

Golden Apple: Pequot Lakes And Brainerd School Districts Host Events Focusing On Mental Health

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, approximately 1 in 5 youth ages 13-18 experience a severe mental disorder at some point
Posted on Feb. 14 2019

Latest Stories

Golden Apple: Pequot Lakes And Brainerd School Districts Host Events Focusing On Mental Health

Posted on Feb. 14 2019

One Dead After House Fire In Menahga

Posted on Feb. 14 2019

New Info After 49 Years In Investigation Of Woman's Death Near Milaca

Posted on Feb. 14 2019

Bemidji Nordic Skiing Preparing For The State Tournament

Posted on Feb. 14 2019

Bemidji Police Department Kicks Off "Project Stop Arm"

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.