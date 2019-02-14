Anglers Can Keep Some Mille Lacs Walleye This Year

Regulators say state anglers stayed well under Mille Lacs’ safe-harvest allocation for walleyes last year. With the walleye population improving, the DNR will allow some walleye harvest when the season opens May 11.
Walleye regulations for the upcoming season on Mille Lacs will be announced in mid-March.
The state and Ojibwe bands with fishing rights on Mille Lacs recently agreed on a safe harvest level of 150,000 pounds of walleye. That provides a state allocation of 87,800 pounds.
