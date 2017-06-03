DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Andover Double Murder-Suicide Hits Close To Home

Josh Peterson
Jun. 2 2017
Leave a Comment

The music was known, and the artist, a friend and neighbor to many in the Bemidji area. Karen (Lund) Regnier was known for her beautiful voice and music throughout the 1960s and 1970s. But news of an apparent murder-suicide has brought many to reflect on the artist. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that Karen’s son, 27-year-old Aaron Regnier took his own life after fatally shooting his parents 58-year-old Brian Regnier and his 69-year-old wife Karen. In Bemidji, the word spread quickly leaving many in disbelief.

Karen was an accomplished keyboard player and vocalist. She was best known for time spent performing in the band Podipto who performed with artists like Elton John and the Carpenters. Miriam Tell performed with Karen prior to her time in Podipto in a group called the Benson Obermyer Fruit Stand Band.

Karen and her bandmates were known to always draw a crowd wherever they performed.

For many people, the thing they will always remember about Karen was the sound of her voice.

Karen’s friends say that her legacy will continue to live on through the years of music that was created and shared through the band Podipto.

Memories of Karen will never fade, and friends and family will never forget the, voice, the music, and the life.

The death of Karen, along with her husband and son remain under investigation.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Three-Vehicle Crash Sends Three To The Hospital

Memorial Day: Generations Remember Fallen Heroes

Local Family Makes Plea On National Missing Children’s Day

Bemidji Woman Killed In Motorcycle Crash

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Latest Story

In-Depth Look At The MMR Vaccine Debate

It’s a virus that has ravaged the state of Minnesota for the better part of the last two months. With over 70 cases statewide, the measles
Posted on Jun. 2 2017

Recently Added

In-Depth Look At The MMR Vaccine Debate

Posted on Jun. 2 2017

Beach Party Kicks Off Grand Opening Of South Shore Park

Posted on Jun. 2 2017

Bemidji Boys Track And Field Looks To Defend Section Title

Posted on Jun. 2 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.