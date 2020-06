Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

June 23 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

American Masters mourns the loss of the Pulitzer and Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison. Inspired to write because no one took a “little black girl” seriously, she published 11 acclaimed novels that illuminated the experiences of black America and inspired generations of writers.