Ali Mohamed Navigates Spring Football at Bemidji State During Ramadan
Ali Mohamed decided in the offseason to transfer from Minot State to Bemidji State. At Minot State, Mohamed was an All-American running back, but he jumped at the opportunity to join the explosive offense at BSU. This spring, Mohamed has been on a journey of learning the ins-and-outs of the Beaver offense.
Meanwhile, Mohamed has also been on a journey off the football field as well.
Mohamed is Muslim and from March 22nd until April 20th he observed Ramadan, which is one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan falls on different dates each year, and this year it happened to be right during the middle of the BSU spring season.
One of the requirements during Ramadan is strict fasting, in which individuals can not eat or drink anything from sunrise to sunset. That made life challenging for Mohamed as he trained, conditioned, and practiced with the Beavers in the spring.
With Ramadan having concluded, Mohamed said he’s dropped from 215 lbs. to 200, but he expects to put that weight back on in time for football in the fall.
