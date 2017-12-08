Alcohol Believed To Be Involved In Single Vehicle Crash
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a single-car rollover crash in Morrison County on Friday morning.
Ralph Logan Jamerson, 28, of Wewahitchka, FL, was driving along Highway 115 in Morrison County when the 2008 GMC Truck left the road and rolled into some trees, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Jamerson was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More
Can't wait to see it!... Read More
People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More
Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More