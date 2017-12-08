Alcohol Believed To Be Involved In Single Vehicle Crash

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a single-car rollover crash in Morrison County on Friday morning.

Ralph Logan Jamerson, 28, of Wewahitchka, FL, was driving along Highway 115 in Morrison County when the 2008 GMC Truck left the road and rolled into some trees, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Jamerson was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.