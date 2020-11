Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce originally elected to hold a reverse parade, with stationary floats and small groups of families venturing up and down the street. But with recent COVID-19 cases and worry, they decided that health was top priority and canceled the parade.

