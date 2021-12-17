Affinity Plus in Bemidji Holds “Coins for a Cause” to Help Combat Hunger

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Last Friday, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Bemidji partnered up with Fox 9 News and food banks across Minnesota to help out the community by collecting change for their campaign to combat hunger, called “Coins for a Cause.”

Though this was the second year of hosting the campaign, staff at Affinity Plus were pleased with their results last year that they decided to host another campaign this year. Both members and non-members of Affinity Plus were welcomed to the Bemidji location to drop off their spare change in the donation bucket. Not only were there hot drinks for visitors, but for the first 50 people that came out to donate, they were given a free goodie bag.

As an organization, Affinity Plus will match up to $25,000, with the potential to raise at least $50,000 this year for Bemidji’s local food bank. But this campaign would not be possible without a little bit of help from their partners.

Over $25,000 was raised last year from community members, and $50,000 was donated. The goal again this year is to reach another $25,000 dollars in order to match that amount to make a total of $50,000.

Given the results of last year’s and this year’s campaign, Affinity Plus hopes to make this an annual event.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today