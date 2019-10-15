A Notification Meeting Set In Wadena County Concerning Level 3 Offender

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a Level 3 registrant subject to public notification who is moving to Wadena County on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Lumasakila Izick Patterson, 28, will be moving to the vicinity of 15000 block of 129th Avenue in Wadena.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Patterson engaged in sexual contact with an unknown adult female. Contact included penetration. Patternson gained compliance through physical force. Patterson gained access by approaching her in a public setting and forcing her to another location.

A community notification meeting is scheduled at the Wadena County Courthouse Auditorium on Wednesday,October 23 at 6 p.m. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office will be available to provide you with useful information on pubic safety.