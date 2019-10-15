Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

A Notification Meeting Set In Wadena County Concerning Level 3 Offender

Oct. 15 2019

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a Level 3 registrant subject to public notification who is moving to Wadena County on Thursday, October 24, 2019.  Lumasakila Izick Patterson, 28, will be moving to the vicinity of 15000 block of 129th Avenue in Wadena.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Patterson engaged in sexual contact with an unknown adult female. Contact included penetration. Patternson gained compliance through physical force. Patterson gained access by approaching her in a  public setting and forcing her to another location. 

A community notification meeting is scheduled at the Wadena County Courthouse Auditorium on Wednesday,October 23  at 6 p.m. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office will be available to provide you with useful information on pubic safety. 

Malaak Khattab

Contact Lakeland News

Malaak Khattab
mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Wadena, MN DNR Holding Open House For Highway 10 Construction Project

Highway 10 Detour In Wadena Begins August 19th

Tri-County Health Care Focuses On New Location For Building Project

Correction: Level 3 Predatory Offender Relocating To Wadena

Latest Story

BSU Ties St. Cloud State On Leitner’s Goal

Posted on Oct. 15 2019

Latest Stories

BSU Ties St. Cloud State On Leitner's Goal

Posted on Oct. 15 2019

Bemidji Boys Soccer Gets Big Win Against East Grand Forks

Posted on Oct. 15 2019

Snowy Conditions Can't Stop Blue Ox Marathon Runners

Posted on Oct. 15 2019

Esko Football Player Dies Of Natural Causes After Collapsing During Game

Posted on Oct. 15 2019

Verndale Football Head Coach Mike Mahlen Nears Career Win 400

Posted on Oct. 14 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.