A Family Food “A” Fair!
They say everyone has a story, but at the Minnesota State Fair, every food has a story as well. Inside the main food building, you can find freshly-made funnel cakes, handmade by many generations of one family.
For almost 30 years, the Kjaer family has produced delicious fried treats like cheese curds, but for the past 16 years at the State Fair, the family comes together all because of funnel cakes.
On any given day at the fair, you can find family members from age 8 on up working and ready to take your order. While most families bond around a camp fire, three generations of the Kjaer family bond around a fryer to make funnel cakes and life long memories. It’s those memories that keeps these kids coming back for more.
For these kids, it’s an experience of a lifetime, and a chance to work and play with cousins. Even for the youngest member of the crew, it’s mainly about the fun.
So when you’re at the fair, know that your family’s funnel cake was made by a family affair, and handled with Kjaer.
