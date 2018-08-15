9-Year-Old Boy Could Be Responsible for Two Fires

Felony criminal charges may face a 9-year-old boy after allegedly setting two Crosby businesses on fire.

Minor fires were reported On August 5, 2018 at Mel’s Mercantile and on Friday, August 10, 2018 at Family Dollar, both on West Main Street in Crosby. No one was injured in the fires, and the property damage is estimated at about $600 between the two fires.

The young boy was found at Friday’s fire, and police believe he may be responsible for starting the fires.

Crosby Police reported there is an ongoing investigation looking into the matter.