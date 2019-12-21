8th Annual Wreath Making Class Teaches People The Benefits of Making Wreaths

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the Christmas holiday right around the corner, festive and colorful decorations can be a good addition to your home, but there is one way you can keep your home festive while helping the environment.

Lake Bemidji State Park sponsored the 8th annual wreath making class this past Saturday which teaches people how to properly make a wreath as well as the benefits of wreath making such as harvesting and using it as a renewable resource.

“And then it’s biodegradable; the other thing is that we re-use the hoops each year, I even re-use the wire if it’s taken off correctly, the bows can be re-used, too, if they’ve not be to overexposed in the sun, as well as the pine cones, but then the pine cones can go back in the forest as well and they biodegrade just fine, the ornaments can be reused and it’s just a real joyful time and there’s a wonderful aroma from the bosom, the cedar and from the white pine and there are certain boughs that you shouldn’t use for wreath making, so we want to tell people what the correct boughs are to use,” said Becky Agnew, Wreath Making Instructor.

Those who attended the sessions were also able to take their wreaths home.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today