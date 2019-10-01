82 Vehicles Reported Stolen In Bemidji Area Since 2018

Nine theft incidents were reported to the Bemidji Police Department on September 18th, and the number is not going down.

Since 2018, 82 vehicles were reported stolen in the area. On average, that is about a stolen vehicle every three days. Thefts from vehicles have been increasing in the summer months and is reported about two to three times a day.

Ryan Riley, City of Bemidji Auto theft Investigator, states, “In almost all the vehicles stolen, [they] had the keys in the vehicle. And we keep preaching to different groups and on the website, on Facebook, ‘don’t put your keys in your vehicles,’ so that would be my closing thought, keep your keys out of your vehicle until you go to leave.”

Investigator Riley wants everyone to be aware, safe and cautious, and if you see any suspicious activity to call 911.