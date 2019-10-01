Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

82 Vehicles Reported Stolen In Bemidji Area Since 2018

Sep. 30 2019

Nine theft incidents were reported to the Bemidji Police Department on September 18th, and the number is not going down.

Since 2018, 82 vehicles were reported stolen in the area. On average, that is about a stolen vehicle every three days. Thefts from vehicles have been increasing in the summer months and is reported about two to three times a day.

Ryan Riley, City of Bemidji Auto theft Investigator, states, “In almost all the vehicles stolen, [they] had the keys in the vehicle. And we keep preaching to different groups and on the website, on Facebook, ‘don’t put your keys in your vehicles,’ so that would be my closing thought, keep your keys out of your vehicle until you go to leave.”

Investigator Riley wants everyone to be aware, safe and cautious, and if you see any suspicious activity to call 911.

Destiny Wiggins

Contact Lakeland News

Destiny Wiggins
dwiggins@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Business: Loide’ Oils & Vinegars Tasting Bar

Information Session Hosted On Legal Rights Of Parents With Felony Records

Headwaters Shrine Club of Bemidji Partners With BSU Football For A Good Cause

Child Care Legislative Panel Discusses Shortage

Latest Story

In Business: Loide’ Oils & Vinegars Tasting Bar

Loide’ Oils & Vinegars Tasting Bar opened its first store in Nisswa over five years ago. Since then, three more shops have opened up
Posted on Sep. 30 2019

Latest Stories

In Business: Loide' Oils & Vinegars Tasting Bar

Posted on Sep. 30 2019

Traveling Art Pub Gives Painters An Opportunity To Learn And Relax

Posted on Sep. 30 2019

Pequot Lakes Police Department Investigating Suspicious Death

Posted on Sep. 30 2019

Minnesota DNR Offers A New Grant Program To Help Get Children Outside Early And Often

Posted on Sep. 30 2019

Nominations Open for 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Posted on Sep. 30 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.