7,396 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Dec. 21 2021

The state today reported 41 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 7,396 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Cass County between the ages of 90 and 94
  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 90 and 94
  • One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • Two people from Mille Lacs County, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Polk County between the ages of 50 and 54

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 9.1%, down from 9.3% in the previous two days.

There are currently 1,470 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 355 of those in ICU beds. Total hospitalizations are down from one week ago, when 1,640 were hospitalized. There were 352 in ICU beds one week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 314 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 7
  • Beltrami – 34
  • Cass – 28
  • Clearwater – 11
  • Crow Wing – 48
  • Hubbard – 17
  • Itasca – 46
  • Koochiching – 9
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 26
  • Morrison – 29
  • Polk – 15
  • Roseau – 6
  • Todd – 18
  • Wadena – 15

