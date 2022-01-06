6,936 New COVID-19 Cases, 62 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 62 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,936 new coronavirus cases.
There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 40 and 44
- One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Wadena County between the ages of 80 and 84
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 14.6%, up from 13.2% yesterday.
There are currently 1,469 people hospitalized for COVID-19, up from 1,405 the day before. However, there are now 272 ICU beds in use, down from 285 the day before.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 245 cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 35
- Cass – 18
- Clearwater – 6
- Crow Wing – 29
- Hubbard – 10
- Itasca – 26
- Koochiching – 9
- Lake of the Woods – 8
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 12
- Morrison – 9
- Polk – 30
- Roseau – 18
- Todd – 14
- Wadena – 15
