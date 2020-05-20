6 Dead from COVID-19 in Itasca County
There have been 50 cases of COVID-19 reported in Itasca County, and so far, there have been 6 deaths. One of the new deaths was recorded on Tuesday, a man in his 60s.
Itasca County has been hosting biweekly meetings to discuss themes emerging in their community due to COVID-19. Today’s discussion focused on health care testing and prevention.
Health care professionals reminded people that the best course of action currently is to frequently wash hands, keep at a six-foot distance, and to wear a mask while in public.
