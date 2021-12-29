5,215 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 69 new COVID-19 deaths along with 5,215 new coronavirus cases.
There were eight deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 60 and 64
- One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Cass County between the ages of 80 and 84
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 55 and 59
- One person from Mahnomen County between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 90 and 94
- One person from Roseau County between the ages of 55 and 59
- One person from Todd County between the ages of 80 and 84
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 8.7%, up slightly from 8.6% reported yesterday.
There are currently 1,348 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 330 of those in ICU beds. This is down from a week ago, when 1,432 were hospitalized and 347 were in ICU beds.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 121 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 19
- Cass – 7
- Crow Wing – 26
- Hubbard – 7
- Itasca – 8
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 16
- Morrison – 9
- Polk – 3
- Roseau – 12
- Todd – 5
- Wadena – 5
