5,215 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

The state today reported 69 new COVID-19 deaths along with 5,215 new coronavirus cases.

There were eight deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 60 and 64

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 70 and 74

One person from Cass County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 55 and 59

One person from Mahnomen County between the ages of 70 and 74

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 90 and 94

One person from Roseau County between the ages of 55 and 59

One person from Todd County between the ages of 80 and 84

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 8.7%, up slightly from 8.6% reported yesterday.

There are currently 1,348 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 330 of those in ICU beds. This is down from a week ago, when 1,432 were hospitalized and 347 were in ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 121 confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 19

Cass – 7

Crow Wing – 26

Hubbard – 7

Itasca – 8

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mille Lacs – 16

Morrison – 9

Polk – 3

Roseau – 12

Todd – 5

Wadena – 5

