5,215 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Dec. 29 2021

The state today reported 69 new COVID-19 deaths along with 5,215 new coronavirus cases.

There were eight deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 60 and 64
  • One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Cass County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 55 and 59
  • One person from Mahnomen County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 90 and 94
  • One person from Roseau County between the ages of 55 and 59
  • One person from Todd County between the ages of 80 and 84

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 8.7%, up slightly from 8.6% reported yesterday.

There are currently 1,348 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 330 of those in ICU beds. This is down from a week ago, when 1,432 were hospitalized and 347 were in ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 121 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 19
  • Cass – 7
  • Crow Wing – 26
  • Hubbard – 7
  • Itasca – 8
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 16
  • Morrison – 9
  • Polk – 3
  • Roseau – 12
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 5

