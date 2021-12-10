4,554 New COVID-19 Cases, 58 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 58 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,554 new coronavirus cases.

There were eight deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84

Two people from Itasca County – one between the ages of 80 and 84 and the other between the ages of 90 and 94

One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 60 and 64

One person from Roseau County between the ages of 70 and 74

One person from Todd County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 70 and 74

According to a release today from Itasca County Health and Human Services, there have now been 104 deaths in Itasca County since the pandemic began, with 33 of those deaths since Sept. 12. Infection rates have been high there, with the 14-day rate per 10,000 residents at 97.6.

The statewide seven-day average for case positivity remains at 11.9%.

There are currently 338 people hospitalized in ICU beds for COVID-19, and 1,340 people in non-ICU beds. One week ago, there were 353 people in ICU beds and 1,210 in non-ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 243 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 12

Beltrami – 22

Cass – 19

Clearwater – 7

Crow Wing – 24

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 45

Koochiching – 7

Lake of the Woods – 4

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 23

Morrison – 15

Polk – 11

Roseau – 14

Todd – 22

Wadena – 11

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today