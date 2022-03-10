Lakeland PBS

44-Year-Old Pennington Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash

Emma HudziakMar. 10 2022

A 44-year-old Pennington resident was pronounced dead yesterday after a head-on collision with another driver.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a of a two-vehicle head-on collision located on Scenic Highway SE (Highway 39) near Cass Bluff Loop Road SE in Brook Lake Township near Pennington, about 25 miles east of Bemidji or 10 miles northeast of Cass Lake, at around 9:50 AM on March 9th.

Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton reported that upon the arrival of first responders, they found a 2018 Ford Escape that was operated by 59-year-old Jeffrey L. Imhoof of Bemidji and a 2007 Chevrolet HHR that was operated by 44-year-old Neil C. Cutbank of Pennington. The report said Imhoof had been traveling south on Scenic Highway and Cutbank had been traveling north when the two collided in the southbound lane.

Cutbank was transferred by an ambulance to the Cass Lake IHS Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Imhoof was transported by an second ambulance to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Walton stated that both airbags in both vehicles deployed, but that Cutbank was not wearing a seat belt. The autopsy for Cutbank is still pending, and the investigation for the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Bemidji School District Adopts New Crisis Protocol

BSU Names New Dean of Individual & Community Health

Redistricting Maps Cause Concern for Some on Bemidji City Council

BSU and NTC Celebrate International Women’s Day

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.