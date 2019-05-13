Lakeland PBS
4-Year-Old Receives Minor Injuries After Being Ran Over By Mail Delivery Vehicle

May. 13 2019

A 4-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after being run over on his bicycle by a mail delivery vehicle.

According to the Baxter Police Department, the boy was riding his bike in Baxter when he crashed with a small neighborhood mail delivery vehicle. The front tire of the delivery vehicle ran over the boy’s head and the helmet he was wearing shattered into several pieces.

The boy was transported from the scene but was released to family members a short time later with minor injuries.

The Baxter Police Department would like to remind the public the importance of wearing helmets when riding a bicycle as we enter into the summer months.

