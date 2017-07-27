4 Day Spirit Run Will Pass Through Bemidji

The 21st annual Anishinaabe Spirit Run celebrates sobriety and heath by hosting a 4-day run from Red Lake Powwow Grounds to Fond du Lac’s Mash-ka-wisen Powwow Grounds in Sawyer.

The run will begin at 10 a.m. on Aug.2 and be passing through Bemidji on Paul Bunyan Drive heading south and then turning east towards Leech Lake on Roosevelt Road.

Marathoners will cross the finish line on Aug. 5 in Sawyer. Runners are welcome to join in at any time or meet up to cheer on others during the run.

The Spirit Run began in 1996 when tribes wanted to bring a message of recovery and healthy lifestyles to the Indian communities on foot through community walks.

The idea then formed into the annual 4-day run where anyone is welcome to join.