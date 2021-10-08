Lakeland PBS

3,661 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland News — Oct. 8 2021

The state today reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,661 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person in Aitkin County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • Three people in Itasca County – two people between the ages of 65 and 69 and one person between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person in Mahnomen County between the ages of 80 and 84

The new cases came from 54,540 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 395 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 14
  • Beltrami – 78
  • Cass – 32
  • Clearwater – 14
  • Crow Wing – 47
  • Hubbard – 29
  • Itasca – 30
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 7
  • Mille Lacs – 35
  • Morrison – 26
  • Polk – 21
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 34
  • Wadena – 19

