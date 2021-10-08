3,661 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,661 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person in Aitkin County between the ages of 80 and 84

Three people in Itasca County – two people between the ages of 65 and 69 and one person between the ages of 70 and 74

One person in Mahnomen County between the ages of 80 and 84

The new cases came from 54,540 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 395 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 14

Beltrami – 78

Cass – 32

Clearwater – 14

Crow Wing – 47

Hubbard – 29

Itasca – 30

Koochiching – 6

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 7

Mille Lacs – 35

Morrison – 26

Polk – 21

Roseau – 2

Todd – 34

Wadena – 19

