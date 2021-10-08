3,661 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,661 new coronavirus cases.
There were five deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person in Aitkin County between the ages of 80 and 84
- Three people in Itasca County – two people between the ages of 65 and 69 and one person between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person in Mahnomen County between the ages of 80 and 84
The new cases came from 54,540 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 395 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 14
- Beltrami – 78
- Cass – 32
- Clearwater – 14
- Crow Wing – 47
- Hubbard – 29
- Itasca – 30
- Koochiching – 6
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 7
- Mille Lacs – 35
- Morrison – 26
- Polk – 21
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 34
- Wadena – 19
