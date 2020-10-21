Lakeland PBS

35 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in the State Today

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 21 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,082 new COVID-19 cases today. The state also reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths on May 28th, and marks the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Six of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. One in Mille Lacs county who was between the ages of 85-89. Two from residents in Morrison county, one between the ages of 65-69 and another between the ages of 70-74. Two residents from Todd county, one between the ages of 80-84 and another between the ages of 90-94. There was also one resident from Wadena county who was over the age of 100.

The 1,082 new cases came from a total of 15,490 test for a case positivity rate of 6.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in following counties:

Aitkin- 1

Beltrami – 14

Cass – 7

Crow Wing – 6

Hubbard – 1

Itasca – 4

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 4

Morrison – 14

Polk – 25

Roseau – 12

Todd – 10

Wadena -3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

