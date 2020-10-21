35 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in the State Today
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,082 new COVID-19 cases today. The state also reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths on May 28th, and marks the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Six of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. One in Mille Lacs county who was between the ages of 85-89. Two from residents in Morrison county, one between the ages of 65-69 and another between the ages of 70-74. Two residents from Todd county, one between the ages of 80-84 and another between the ages of 90-94. There was also one resident from Wadena county who was over the age of 100.
The 1,082 new cases came from a total of 15,490 test for a case positivity rate of 6.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in following counties:
Aitkin- 1
Beltrami – 14
Cass – 7
Crow Wing – 6
Hubbard – 1
Itasca – 4
Koochiching – 1
Lake of the Woods – 1
Mahnomen – 3
Mille Lacs – 4
Morrison – 14
Polk – 25
Roseau – 12
Todd – 10
Wadena -3
